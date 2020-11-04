Pocan wins seat for 2nd Congressional District

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Congressman Mark Pocan will continue to represent Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District.

He won his fifth term over challenger Peter Theron, a Republican from Madison. Pocan was first sworn in as the U.S. Representative for Wisconsin’s second congressional district in 2013 following 14 years in the Wisconsin State Assembly.

Pocan is a small business owner, union member and is known for advocating for progressive causes.

He currently serves as the co-chair of the LGBT Equality Caucus and the co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District covers Dane, Green Iowa, Lafayette, Sauk and parts of Richland and Rock counites. Pocan will serve a two-year term.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.