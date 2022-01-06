Pocan marks Jan. 6 anniversary, calls Gableman election investigation ‘clown show’

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan on Thursday called observances on the one-year anniversary of the riot at the U.S. Capitol a start to help create a new political mindset about what happened that day.

The Democratic congressman made the comments during a media availability Thursday afternoon.

He said he does not believe it should be used as a campaign tactic in the upcoming elections but that that is what is happening in Wisconsin.

“We wouldn’t be doing this clown show that Mike Gableman is doing if it hadn’t been for the… challenge to the election results, which is done by Donald Trump, which is related to January 6 and it’s related to the 500 bills being introduced in 49 states trying to make it harder for people to vote,” he said.

RELATED: Vos wants election investigation done by end of January

Pocan also said at some point, the Gableman election investigation should come to a close. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, a Republican, wants to see Gableman put forth recommendations by February so lawmakers have time to pass legislation by the end of the session.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.