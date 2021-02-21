Plows will be out in Madison on Sunday night

MADISON, Wis. — City officials said Sunday afternoon that plow trucks will be out Sunday night into Monday once the snow begins to fall.

The city said 32 plow trucks will be on the main roads Sunday night. They will be pushing the snow off the roads, as well as applying salt.

Additional trucks will be applying sand to roads throughout the snowfall.

The city warned that the Monday morning commute could be slippery, and people should plan for slow traffic.

