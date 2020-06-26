Plover man arrested for fifth offense OWI after traffic stop

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for lane deviation on U.S. Highway 12 in Prairie du Sac Thursday at 2:04 a.m.

The deputy conducted field sobriety tests after noticing signs of impairment, a release said.

Derek L. Arrigo, 32, of Plover, was operating the vehicle, a release said.

Arrigo was arrested for operating while intoxicated, fifth offense. Arrigo was taken to the Sauk County Jail.

