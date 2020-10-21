‘Please stay home’: First patient admitted to State Fair Park alternate care facility, Gov. Evers says

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the first patient has been admitted to the Alternate Care Facility at Wisconsin State Fair Park.

As coronavirus cases rise in Wisconsin, Evers and Wisconsin Department of Health Services urged residents to stay home and slow the spread of the virus while reducing the strain on the health care system.

“We are thankful to have this facility available to Wisconsinites and our hospitals, but also saddened that this is where Wisconsin is at today,” Gov. Evers said in a statement. “Folks, please stay home. Help us protect our communities from this highly-contagious virus and avoid further strain on our hospitals.”

The Alternate Care Facility will now accept patients who meet specific clinical criteria directly from hospitals’ Emergency Departments, administer Remdesivir, and increase its oxygen treatment capability, according to the release. DHS will also be updated the number of patients at the facility each day at 2 p.m.

“Wisconsin health systems are doing all they can to provide quality care to their patients, but hospitals are facing incredible operational challenges as COVID-19 continues to surge throughout the state,” said Deb Standridge, CEO of the ACF at Wisconsin State Fair Park, in a statement. “Although it is unfortunate that Wisconsin is at this place with the virus, I am thankful that the ACF is available to provide a much needed release valve for our hospital systems who may find themselves overwhelmed with hospitalizations, as well as provide valuable care for COVID patients.”

