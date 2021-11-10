Three hospitalized in hazardous gas incident at Beloit Powerhouse

by Kyle Jones

BELOIT, Wis. – Beloit officials say three people were hospitalized after a hazardous gas incident at the Beloit Powerhouse.

The extent of the victims’ injuries has not been released.

No students were harmed in the incident.

According to the Beloit Fire Department, a mixture of pool chemicals created a hazardous gas plume.

Crews arrived at the Powerhouse at 9:25 a.m. and found two people who needed medical attention and transported them to the hospital.

A third person, a driver, drove themselves to the hospital.

The Rock Co. Hazmat Team was immediately contacted.

The fire alarm was then pulled, and the building was fully evacuated.

Officials did not know how many people were inside the building when it was evacuated.

Janesville Fire assisted on the scene.

Officials said the gas was isolated to the pool area.

“There’s no hazard to the college community or the campus,” Capt. Mike Rosario said. “Right now we’re just working with a company to neutralize the hazardous material.”

The cause of the gas is still under investigation, and officials said they do not know what chemicals were involved.

Beloit College spokesperson Elizabeth Conlisk said students can now move between classes but have been told to remain inside as much as possible.

Pleasant Street has reopened between White and Public Avenues.

The road was closed for over four hours.

