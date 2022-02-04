Plea hearing scheduled for man accused in 2020 jogger murder

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — A plea hearing is scheduled next week for Riley Berg, the man accused of killing a Navy veteran who was jogging along the side of a rural Dane County road two years ago.

Berg, now 23 years old, is accused of killing Nicholas Day in January 2020. Day’s body was found off County Road JG, with gunshot wounds and “significant” cuts to his neck in what then-Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney called an “extremely brutal homicide.” Authorities had originally thought Day was the victim of a hit-and-run because of where his body was found.

Berg’s trial has been delayed multiple times due to competency hearings and rescheduling. He was initially found incompetent to stand trial in April 2020 before being deemed competent after treatment in October 2020.

However, Berg said a month later in November 2020 he did not believe he was competent, so a judge put proceedings on hold and ordered additional treatment. In another competency hearing in February 2021, Berg told the court he was competent, and a pre-trial conference was scheduled.

Berg’s father told investigators his son was being treated for schizophrenia and was hospitalized for it in 2017.

After initially scheduling a trial for July 2021, the court ultimately rescheduled it for the week of February 21 this year. But a notice of a plea hearing was entered into court records Friday, scheduling the hearing for Monday, February 7.

