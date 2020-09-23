Plaza Tavern asks community for help through GoFundMe campaign

Since 1930, The Plaza Tavern & Grill has been a downtown staple, but now the business is asking for help to stay open.

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Courtesy of Plaza Tavern's Facebook page

Since 1930, The Plaza Tavern & Grill has been a downtown staple, but now the business is asking for help to stay open.

With limited or no indoor and outdoor seating, carry out and delivery food is not covering Plaza’s overhead costs. The team at Plaza launched a GoFundMe page Tuesday aiming to raise $75,000.

According to the GoFundMe, the owner Dean Hetue started working for the Huss family in 1980, who developed the signature Plaza Sauce recipe. Mary and Harold Huss created the recipe and then their children ran the business in the mid ’80s.

The fund will first cover monthly costs of being open, then it will be used to hire new staff members once restrictions ease and the spot can open up more to the public.

“The Plaza needs your help to remain alive,” the page says. “Whether you donate yourself or send the link to all your friends, you can’t imagine how much it is appreciated.”

Hetue, along with Erica DeRosa and Ian Miller — who have worked at Plaza since the ’90s — have been volunteering to continue serving food. DeRosa and Miller were in the process of taking ownership of the Plaza before COVID-19.

“Financial help has come from many of the wonderful regulars and friends, and has been greatly appreciated and needed,” the page says. “GoFundMe will hopefully add the broader reach needed to make it through this difficult spot in Plaza history.”

Donate to the GoFundMe page here. The Plaza Tavern is open Thursdays and Fridays, noon to 8 p.m. for carryout and EatStreet delivery.

Help support a downtown business that's been a staple since 1930!!! The Plaza Tavern & Grill has been a BIG part of… Posted by Downtown Madison on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.