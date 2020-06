Playgrounds open under Phase 2, but may take a few weeks for crews in Madison to reopen all

Site staff by Site staff

The City of Madison website says that you may continue to see “closed” signs at some playgrounds because it may take crews a few weeks to open all of them.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments