Platteville woman dies in rollover crash, Grant Co. officials say

by Kyle Jones

TOWNSHIP OF PARIS, Wis. – A Platteville woman died Sunday after a crash, officials said.

Grant County Sheriff’s officials said Olivia Zimmer, 22, was traveling south on US 151 north of Airport Road just before 2 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle.

The car entered a ditch, hit a rock face, then traveled along for a few hundred feet before rolling over. Zimmer was ejected from the vehicle.

She was taken to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Officials said this is the first fatal crash in Grant County this year.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.