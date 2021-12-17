Platteville School District closing schools Friday due to “threat of violence”

by Matthew Clark

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. The Platteville School District has closed schools Friday due to a threat.

According to a representative from the school district, schools were closed due “threat of violence.”

The representative was unable to give out any other details.

News 3 Now has reached out to the superintendent of the Platteville School District, but has yet to hear back.

It’s unclear if the decision is related to a nationwide threat circulating on the social media app, TikTok.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 Now and Channel 3000 for the latest developments.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.