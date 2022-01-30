Platteville officer kills dog after officer gets attacked by dog

by Stephen Cohn

Elvis Santana/freeimages.com

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Platteville police officer killed a dog Saturday that was attacking another officer.

According to a news release, the department received a complaint of a dog running at large in the city around 11 a.m.

Officers said a second officer arrived after the dog began to attack one officer.

The second officer then used deadly forced and killed the dog “to prevent officers from being further attacked,” police said.

One officer suffered minor injuries from the dog, the release said.

The incident is still under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.