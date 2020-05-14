Platteville bars reopen without restrictions, Grant Co. asks for voluntary compliance of guidelines

Gabriella Bachara

PLATTEVILLE, Wis.– Historic Second Street in Downtown Platteville was back in business Wednesday night after the safer at home order was lifted, leaving Grant County without any restrictions in place.

As soon as the news was out, bar owner Dale Jacobs made the call to get back to business.

Bars on 2nd street in downtown Platteville opened last night after the #SaferAtHome order was lifted. One bar owner said he had to jump at the opportunity to get back to business. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/Rttr2Xr9E2 — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) May 14, 2020



“Turn the ice machines on, turn the coolers on, turn all the lights on, and before you knew it, it was just a good feeling being back open again,” bar owner Dale Jacobs said.

Jacobs owns Brothers on Second, The Camaraderie, School Girlz and Players. Not all of the bars were open Wednesday night.

“It’s so quiet right now. In the bar business, the restaurant business, it’s been tough,” Jacobs said. “So when the order opened up last night, we took advantage of it.”

Jacobs said there were about 75 people at School Girlz, his biggest bar Wednesday night. He said social distancing wasn’t an issue.

“There was distancing, yeah,” Jacobs said. “It’s going to be tough to police it.”

Brother On Second’s bar and dining area were open today. Jacobs said they’re making adjustments to keep safety a priority.

“With the public coming in now over the lunch hour, we’re changing on the run making sure we have extra hand sanitizer, and soap, and masks for sure, but again most people that come in know their limitations,” Jacobs said.

One of their first customers of the day, Dan Koester, ordered a beer, which still had green dye in it from St. Patrick’s Day.

“I was getting tired of being in the house, and it was nice to get out today and kind of go around from this spot to that spot,” Koester said. “I think it’s time. I mean, you got to go on. You got to get back to normal at some point.”

Jacobs said his bars will respect any orders the city, county or state introduce in the future, but until then, plan to remain open to customers.

Grant County Health Department is asking for voluntary compliance in following safety guidelines and will introduce an order if voluntary compliance is insufficient, according to a Facebook post.

