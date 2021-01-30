Plaintiffs drop lawsuit over Facebook militia posts

KENOSHA, Wis. — A federal lawsuit demanding that Facebook prevent militias and hate groups from using the site after a militia used the platform to draw armed people to anti-police brutality protests in Wisconsin is over.

The lawsuit named Facebook, the Kenosha Guard militia and Kyle Rittenhouse as defendants. Rittenhouse is charged with killing two men during the August demonstrations in Kenosha.

The lawsuit alleged Facebook was negligent in allowing the Kenosha Guard to put out a call for militia members to go to the city. The Kenosha News reports the plaintiffs’ attorney filed a notice of dismissal on Tuesday.

