‘Place this burden on us:’ Janesville’s police chief outlines plan to prevent gun violence

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville’s chief of police has outlined a series of steps that the Janesville Department plans to follow in order to reduce the chance of gun crime as cities like Madison and Milwaukee see spikes in violent crime.

Police Chief David Moore said in an email sent out to Janesville residents that while he believes that the Janesville Police Department has a high-trust relationship with the community, officers need to ensure they’re resolving conflicts as promptly as possible to avoid violence.

“If you know of conflict in the community, call us. If you hear of threats of violence, call us. If you suspect domestic violence, call us. Place this burden on us,” Moore said. “Let us investigate, mitigate, and resolve the issues with the goal of avoiding the violence and the tragic effects on our citizens and community.”

Moore’s road map for avoiding gun violence in the city includes working with “high-risk offenders” to officer assistance when needed, monitoring bars that have a history of disturbances and drug use and cracking down on drug houses and sales. Moore said drug activity typically leads to an increase in gun crime.

Moore also stressed the importance of getting involved if any gun crimes in the region have ties to the city.

Finally, Moore said officers need to continue building relationships and trust with residents during every interaction.

