Pizza parlors support each other after tragic damage

Grace Houdek by Grace Houdek

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Salvatore’s Tomato Pies is hosting a fundraiser to raise money and help Anna’s Pizzeria get back on their feet after being damaged Saturday morning.

A pickup truck was found fully inside Anna’s Pizzeria, putting them out of commission.

Salvatore’s is having a fundraiser on March 3rd to raise and donate money towards the damage expenses. With any speciality pie order, Sal’s will donate $10 per pie to Anna’s Pizzeria.

Friends! One of our fellow Sun Prairie Restaurants needs help! Anna’s Pizzeria was seriously damaged in a tragic… Posted by Salvatore’s Tomato Pies-Sun Prairie on Saturday, February 27, 2021

“Like us, Anna’s is a locally owned independent restaurant struggling through a difficult year. We firmly believe that local independent restaurants and small businesses contribute much personality and great value to our communities. And we’re here to help,” wrote Salvatore’s Tomato Pies.

Along with the Sun Prairie location, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies Monona will also be participating in the fundraiser.

Flavors Wine Bar has donated a bottle of wine for a raffle. Sal’s asks anyone else who would like to donate to the raffle to reach out to Patrick Depula at patrick@salstomatopies.com.

For more information on how to help and order, click here.

