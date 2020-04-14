Pizza delivery driver robbed by man wearing medical mask, police say

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A pizza delivery driver was injured during a robbery Tuesday morning, according to the Madison Police Department.

The driver was on Nob Hill Road around 11:45 a.m. when he was flagged down by a man wearing a medical mask who appeared armed, police said.

The man demanded pizza and money. Police said the man slammed a car door on the driver, as the driver reached into his car.

Police describe the robber as a black man in his 20s around 5 feet, 11 inches with a medium build.

The delivery driver said the man got into a blue sedan.

The driver was not seriously hurt but was in pain while talking to officers, police said.

