Pizza Brutta closes Middleton location

Monroe Street location to stay open

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Pizza Brutta’s owners are closing the Middleton location permanently due to the impact of COVID-19 and the end of its lease.

Pizza Brutta first opened on Monroe Street in 2009. Then opened the Middleton location in 2016.

According to a Facebook post, the original Monroe Street location and mobile pizza oven will stay open. Owners Derek and Darcy Lee said they might consider new locations in the future.

“While it is difficult to say goodbye without seeing you one last time in the restaurant, we hope to see you on Monroe Street sometime. Stay well, stay safe and stay tuned,” the post says.

The Monroe Street location is open for pickup.



