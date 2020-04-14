Piotr Peter Lagoda

Piotr Peter Lagoda, age 61 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Monday, April 13, 2020 at his residence.

Funeral services will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Piotr was born December 10, 1958 in Poland the son of Zygmunt and Janina (Karpinska) Lagoda.

Piotr is survived by his loving wife, Stanislawa; sons, Grzegorz (Jennifer), Pawel (Ewelina), Karol (Hannah), Daniel (Emily), Mateusz (Polen), Marek and David (Courteney); brother, Zygmunt (Mariola); sisters, Teresa (Miecyslaw) Bujalski and Maria (Roman) Slepowronski; sister in law, Anna Lagoda; and grandchildren, Amelia and Gabriella.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.