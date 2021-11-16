Piña, Brewers’ longest-tenured player of 2021, signs with Braves

by Site staff

Jeff Roberson Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina, right, rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run off St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andrew Miller, left, during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in St. Louis.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers catcher Manny Piña, the team’s longest-tenured player from this year, is not returning to Milwaukee in the spring.

The Atlanta Braves announced Monday they had signed Piña to a two-year, $8 million contract.

Piña, 34, joined the Brewers in 2016 after making his Major League Baseball debut five years earlier in 2011. Last season, he hit 13 home runs over 75 games, a career best.

Piña’s new contract will net him $3.5 million in the first year and $4.5 million in the second year, the team said in a release. Also included is a $4 million club option for 2024 with no buyout.

He plans to donate 1% of his annual earnings each year to the Atlanta Braves Foundation, the release said.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.