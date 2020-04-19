Pilots team up to transport COVID-19 test samples

**Embargo: Greenville-Spartanburg, SC-Asheville, NC** Dr. Dickson Schaefer, who is also a pilot, helps transport COVID-19 samples for quicker testing Credit: WLOS

CNN — Two pilots on a mission to get COVID-19 samples tested quicker met in Asheville Saturday.

One pilot from Fayetteville and another from Nashville met halfway at Asheville Regional Airport to hand off COVID-19 samples.

“Now that my practice has slowed down a bunch, we don’t have much to do,” said Dr. Dickson Schaefer.

The orthopedics surgeon started flying four years ago. Saturday, he used his plane to help patients who have been tested for COVID-19 in Fayetteville.

“We were fortunate to find this lab in Nashville that could do a one day turn-a-round,” Schaefer said.

He said collected samples are flown to the Nashville lab every weekday, meaning those tested on a Friday, Saturday, and Sunday have to wait up to four days to get their results back — but not this weekend.

“I have a hobby of flying but now I am able to use that hobby instead of just being en enjoyment, it can actually help other people which is a nice thing to do,” Schaefer said.

Schaefer and a group of other pilots have agreed to meet at the airport to hand off samples, so patients and healthcare staff can be more at ease.

“Knowing you have a patient that potentially is COVID positive induces a little bit of anxiety, and so if we can relieve that by finding out earlier, that’s beneficial,” Schaefer said.

Every patient who is waiting on test results is treated as if they are positive.

Schaefer said getting those results back sooner cuts down on the use of crucial protective gear.

“If I know two patients are positive, that’s not such a big deal but if one patient is positive and the one might be positive, we don’t want to spread so we are using a lot of PPE, so this will help us conserve our supply,” Schaefer.

The results of those samples are expected to be ready no later than Monday morning.

