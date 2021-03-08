Pilot makes emergency landing on Sauk Co. highway citing fuel line issues

Logan Rude

TOWN OF BARABOO, Wis. — An airplane made an emergency landing Saturday on State Highway 136 after experiencing fuel line issues.

Authorities with the Sauk County Communications Center received a call around 2:30 p.m. reporting a plane had landed in the roadway, which was closed for construction.

When deputies arrived, they found a small airplane resting on the closed roadway.

Officials said the pilot was not injured during the emergency landing. The plane sustained minor damage to one wing, which officials said was caused by tree branches.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in their investigation by the FAA.

