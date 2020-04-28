Pig farms in Wisconsin will lose $45 million from pandemic; how one farmer is keeping business going

Pig farmers are presented with tough times, but one farmer is doing what he can to make it through

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Wisconsin is known as the dairy state but pig farms are a major part of the state’s identity as well.

The Wisconsin Pork Association (WPA) estimates that pig farms in Wisconsin bring in about $376 million of personal income every year with more than 100 million hogs marketed per year. According to WPA Executive Vice President Keri Retallick, the industry will lose about $45 million from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The shut down of pork processing plants around the country has forced some farmers to euthanize piglets. Q106 Farm Director Pam Jahnke said pig farmers don’t have enough room at their farms to raise the piglets when they can’t move their adult pigs who are ready to be taken to market.

“We can’t hang on to the animals that long,” Jahnke said. “There are people that have said, ‘Well why can’t you sell them to a consumer?’ Well how many consumers do you know that are ready and equipped for a 300 pound hog to come live at their place? And I say live because they’re going to have to take care of that animal until they can get it processed.”

This is a harsh reality that many pig farmers are dealing with now. According to Jahnke, the pork production industry has collapsed nearly 30%.

“I do worry about the mental toll it’s going to take on our Wisconsin pork producers,” Jahnke said. “Farmers have no place to deliver those animals and we’ve never been there before.”

Daniel Fox, owner of Willow Creek Farms, Fox Heritage Farms and Heritage Tavern, has experienced some challenges too.

Although he has not had to euthanize any piglets, he understands how challenging this issue is on larger scale pig farms.

Fox said he has had to scale back on breeding plans to adjust for the changing times accordingly. Fox said he knows he is not able to move as many pigs off his farm and anticipates a recession so he is trying to “get in front of it.” However, he knows how challenging this could be on a larger production farm where sales and the breeding process happen farther in advance and in larger numbers. Fox said, “That’s a pretty difficult engine to slow down.”

Fox said he typically moves about 1,200-1,400 animals per year on the 11 different farms he manages. This pandemic has slowed things down a bit for him.

Fox said since restaurants closed, he lost about 50% of his business.

Fox said he still is able to sell to retail stores like Metcalfe’s Market and Willy Street Co-op, but getting product to customers without a restaurant “has been an interesting challenge.”

To help bring back a portion of the sales he is losing, Fox created a new service by selling what he calls “Meat Boxes“.

“We have different cuts we put into a box,” Fox said. “A 10-20 pound box. I create a recipe since I’m a chef by trade. We put the recipe in the box, create a video and we’ve been either delivering to people’s homes directly or people can pick it up at our restaurant downtown.”

Fox said he originally had to lay off about 80% of his employees, but with this new service, he said, “We are slowly bringing people back on board as we are getting these programs in place to run grocery and delivery.”

People can pick up a meat box at the Willow Creek Farms in Prairie du Sac, at his restaurant Heritage Tavern in downtown Madison or in Fitchburg at his processing plant where he’s also creating a Heritage BBQ to go service that will launch this Friday.

Although these services don’t bring in nearly the same amount as before this pandemic hit, Fox said he is doing what he can to get by.

“We are working a lot harder to make less money,” Fox said. “That’s just the unfortunate reality right now”

