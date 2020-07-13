Picture circulating social media suggests Helbach’s Coffee in Middleton is a “Mask Free Zone”

MIDDLETON, Wis. — A photo circulating online shows a sign hanging in Helbach’s Coffee that says it is a “Mask Free Zone” and asks that customers remove face masks upon entering. This comes on the first day that the mandatory mask ordinance is in effect across Dane County.

The customer who posted the photo said a 6-year-old girl was shamed for wearing one inside.

Dozens of News 3 Now viewers have sent photos showing the sign hanging in the coffee shop’s front window.

News 3 Now staff spoke with the owner of the store who denied that the sign was ever posted.

We also visited the store and found no sign hanging in the window.

This is a developing story.

