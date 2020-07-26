Pickup truck damages two different homes, Monona police say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

Monona Fire Dept.

MONONA, Wis. — A pickup truck damaged two different homes Saturday morning, according to Monona officials.

The Monona Fire Department said in a Facebook post it responded to a collision near the intersection of Bridge Road and Winnequah Road.

This morning your Monona Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Bridge Rd and… Posted by Monona Fire Dept on Saturday, July 25, 2020

Officials said they checked to make sure the buildings were safe and took one patient to a local hospital, while two others were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash is being investigated by Monona police.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments