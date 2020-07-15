Pick ‘n Save to require face masks starting next week

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Pick ‘n Save’s parent company Kroger has announced that all of its stores nationwide will require customers and staff to wear face masks beginning next week.

A post from Kroger’s official Twitter page Wednesday said the company has decided on a mask mandate to reduce the spread of COVID-19 at its stores.

Kroger said the changes will go into effect July 22.

Walmart and Kohl’s have also announced plans to require all customers to wear masks while shopping.

With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/r9WPD3QNFa — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) July 15, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments