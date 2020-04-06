Pick ‘n Save to limit number of customers in all stores

CINCINNATI — All Pick ‘n Save stores will limit their stores to 50% occupancy to ensure shoppers have enough space for adequate social distancing.

According to a news release, Pick ‘n Save, which is owned by The Kroger Family of Companies, will only allow 50% occupancy at its stores starting Tuesday. The limitations extend to all Kroger-owned grocery stores, the release said.

“Kroger’s introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products,” said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger’s senior vice president of operations. “During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities.”

The company said it is also testing other safety measures including encouraging employees to wear masks and gloves, wellness checks for employees and one-way aisles in some markets.

