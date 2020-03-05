Pick ‘n Save to limit cold, flu products sold per order

Site staff by Site staff

Pick N Save homepage on March 5, 2020.

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin grocery store chain said it is limiting the number of cold and flu-related items sold in each order.

A post on the Pick ‘n Save website said the company is limiting the number of sanitization, cold and flu related products to five each per order due to high demand.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the Kroger-owned grocery chain’s limit included pickup, delivery and in-store purchases.

According to the company, there are more than 100 Pick ‘n Save stores in Wisconsin.

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread around the world and in the United States, some stores are having a difficult time keeping products like hand sanitizer stocked. A recent report shows that the demand for hand sanitizer has increased about 1,400% in recent weeks.

In Wisconsin, there is only one case of confirmed coronavirus. That person has recovered and was out of isolation after 29 days.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments