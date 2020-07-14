Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market respond to coin shortage with donation program

MADISON, Wis. — The next time you visit your local Pick ‘n Save, you might have a harder time using change.

Starting Wednesday, Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market customers will be encouraged to use a card, round up their change as a donation to the company’s Zero Hunger Foundation or apply the balance to their loyalty card, according to CBS affiliate WDJT.

The company says the move is in response to a national coin shortage and the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.

Coin change will still be available at self-checkout lanes, the press release said.

