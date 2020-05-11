Pick ‘n Save, Kemps to donate more than 4,000 gallons of milk

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — As food banks are reporting unprecedented demand, Pick ‘n Save and Kemps are helping by donating more than 4,000 gallons of Roundy’s 2% milk to Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin Tuesday.

According to a release, Feeding American has projected a $1.4 billion shortfall in the next six months.

“We are incredibly grateful for this generous donation,” said Michelle Orge, president & CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin. “It comes at a time when overall food donations are down, and the need for food is up. This donation will help both those who are struggling with hunger, and Wisconsin-based dairy farmers at the same time.”

Funds from the Great American Milk Drive, an initiative through Feeding America addressing the need for fresh milk, supports 2,500 gallons of the donate milk and Pick ‘n Save is donating the remaining 1,820 to fill a semi-trailer.

“This milk donation is vitally important during the pandemic. Milk contains valuable nutrients including calcium and protein and is a highly desired but infrequently obtainable item for food banks and their food pantry partners,” said James Hyland, Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc. VP communications & public affairs. “At Pick ‘n Save, we are committed to help those in need in the communities we serve.”

