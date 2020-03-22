Piano Gal Shop teaches music through Facebook

MADISON, Wis. — The Piano Gal Shop has closed due to COVID-19, but they’re coming up with other ways to bring music lessons to customers.

Located in Sun Prairie, The Piano Gal Shop is just one of the many businesses that has needed to make adjustments because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Classes are now available online for people to learn how to play the piano and the ukulele.

“The ukulele is such a fun, easy instrument to learn and it’s very accessible to people. We do Ukulele jams in person throughout the year and then we have lessons,” owner Marta Hanson said.

Lessons can be found on the Piano Gal Shop Facebook page.

