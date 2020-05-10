Phyllis Townswick (Kretzmann) Johns

MADISON, Wis. — Phyllis Townswick Johns (nee Kretzmann) left this earth and entered her heavenly home on May 8, 2020, at the age of 81.

Her trust was fully in Jesus’ death on the cross for her sins and his resurrection from the dead. She was born on February 23, 1939, in Oak Park, IL, the middle of 5 children born to the late Rev. and Mrs. Alfred and Ruth (nee Baumgartner) Kretzmann. On October 25, 1969, she was united in marriage to Curtis Townswick. He died on November 21, 1993. On August 31, 2003, she was united in marriage to James Johns of Toledo, Ohio.

Phyllis is survived by her devoted husband, Jim Johns, and her loving daughters, Jennifer (Bryan) Bassler of Greendale, Melissa (Alan) Nolte of Appleton, and Ashley (Andrew) Lutz of Sussex. She was the loving grandmother of Kira, Katelyn, Caleb, Kyla, Caden, Emma, Elise, Greta, Meredith, Oliver, and Rawley, and will also be missed by many stepchildren, stepgrandchilden, and nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by her dear sisters, Carol Harris of Seaford, DE, and Judith (Ronald) Gorske of Appleton. Survivors also include 5 stepsons: Jeffrey (Donna) Hutcheson, John (JinMi) Hutcheson, Timothy Johns (all of Columbus, OH), Dennis (Amy) Johns, and Michael Johns (all of Toledo, OH.) She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Curtis Townswick, her sister Ernette Schultz, and her brother Alfred Kretzmann.

Phyllis graduated from Crete Monee High School and Northern Illinois University, and recieved her Master’s degree from the University of Western Michigan. Phyllils loved teaching mathematics, and her passion as a teacher was to help all her students succeed. She began her teaching career at Fox Valley Lutheran High School, and retired in 2003 as a math instructor at Madison Area Technical College. Phyllis’s faith in her Savior Jesus Christ was strengthened by her 2 church families, Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Madison, and Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Toledo, OH. At both congregations, she faithfully served others and worshiped her Savior. She also poured her life into being a loving and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother.

Phyllis cherished time with her family, and blessed them with delicious meals and desserts, specially sewn clothes and crafts, and time playing games and visiting together. For many years James and Phyllis maintained homes in both Madison, WI, and Maumee, OH, in order to be with their families as much as possible. She loved her family dearly, and time spent with them was the highlight of her life. Her life was also blessed with many friends.

