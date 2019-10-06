Phyllis Rose Koch

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON – Phyllis Rose (Voegeli) Koch, 93, of Madison, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, WI, after a sudden illness. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Cress Funeral Home West, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. A full obituary will follow.

Please share your memories.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments