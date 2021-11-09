Phyllis Reinen

by Obituaries

Phyllis J. Reinen, age 74, passed away at home on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

She was born on November 26, 1946 in Columbus and was the daughter of Bernard and Mabel (McCabe) Weisensel. She married Andrew Reinen on May 8, 1965 at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church. She worked for over 30 years as an Executive Administrative Assistant for the State of Wisconsin Health Services. Phyllis was an avid Badger and Packer fan. She also loved wintering in Florida and RVing.

She is survived by her husband Andrew; 2 daughters, Laurie Reinen of DePere, Michelle Reinen (Doug Brown) of Sun Prairie; 2 grandchildren, Jacob Broeckel and Anna Broeckel; a sister Kathleen Dunn (Thomas Schweitzer) of McFarland; many in-laws; nieces and nephews, also a close friend Greta.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sharon Bohnsack, Delores Fehrman and step father Clarence Anderson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Bristol Lutheran Church, 6835 County Hwy. N in Sun Prairie with Pastor Tim Knipfer presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

