Phyllis R. (Waddell) Pickarts

Madison – Phyllis R. Pickarts, age 85, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

She was born on April 30, 1936, in Madison, Wisconsin and was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne A. Pickarts, (married for 63 years), and her parents, Harvey and Frieda (Groth) Waddell.

Phyllis graduated from Madison West High School in 1955. She then graduated from Beloit College after majoring in Education. She taught in the Madison Metropolitan School District for 38 years. She was a member of an educational sorority, ADK IOTA, President of the Elks Ladies Auxiliary, and the Red Hats. She also enjoyed fixing American Girl dolls for the Children’s Museum and spending time with her quilting group. Phyllis loved to camp. She enjoyed going up North to their place at Lake Arrowhead. Phyllis loved spending time with her friends. She especially loved her family and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. She enjoyed watching her son coach his High School varsity volleyball and basketball games.

Phyllis is survived by her brother Tom (Voreata) Waddell; sister Bette Squier; children, Pam (Kerry) Kluever, Cindy (Doug) Frank, and Doug (Tammy) Pickarts; grandchildren, Kaela and Kelsey Kluever, Kyle and Mitchell (Johnna) Frank, Trey (fiancée Amber Inman), Trent (fiancée Kelsey Felicijan), Teegan and Taryn Pickarts; and great grandchild, Thea Frank; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11a.m on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Rd, Madison. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N Sherman Ave, Madison, from 5pm until 8pm and again on Thursday at the church from 10am until 11am. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens.

