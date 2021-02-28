Phyllis M. Subera

Phyllis M. Subera, age 95 years, of rural Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021. She lived on a farm near Yuba before moving to Maplewood Terrace Apartments in Viroqua where she lived the past 2 ½ years.

She was born on August 17, 1925 on a farm in the Town of Union, Vernon County, near White City, the daughter of Philip and Amelia (Prucha) Kretche. Phyllis attended White City Grade School, Hillsboro High School Class of 1943, Vernon County Normal Class of 1945 and finished getting a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Platteville State University. She taught for many years in rural schools and Hillsboro Elementary.

On June 5, 1951 Phyllis was united in marriage to Paul Subera of Yuba at St. John’s Catholic Church – Dilly by Father Paul Schmitt. To this union were born two children.

She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church – Dilly and later St. Aloysius Catholic Church of Hillsboro and a member of both Altar Societies. She was a member of HEART – Hillsboro Education Association Retired Teachers and belonged to the Yuba-Hillsboro Czech Singers. She could speak, read and write the Czech language. She enjoyed teaching, gardening, flowers, traveling, reading, life on the farm and walks in the woods – especially with the grandchildren.

Survivors include daughter, Janice (Tony) Hutchens; son, Donald Subera; grandchildren, Jennifer (Dave) Koop and Paul (Angie) Hutchens; great grandchildren, Emily and Hannah Koop and Farrah Hutchens; brother, Robert (Mary Jean) Kretche; sisters-in-law, Wilma Subera and Marvene Subera.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul after 55 years of marriage; an infant sister, Frances; brother, Frank (Bertha) Kretche; nephew, Frankie Kretche and niece, Martha Kretche.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hillsboro with Father Don Bauer officiating. Burial will be in the Champion Valley Cemetery near Yuba. Friends may call at the Church on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. The Picha Funeral Home in Hillsboro is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

A special thank you to Dr. James Deline for his care provided over the years. The family extends a very heartfelt thank you to Lynn Swiggum and the staff at Maplewood for all their care and concern.

