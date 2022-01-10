Phyllis L. Lange

by Obituaries

Phyllis L. Lange, 76, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Phyllis was born on November 30, 1945, in London, WI, daughter of the late Burl and Marcella (Lonsbury) Coy. She married James Lange on November 11, 1989, in Fort Atkinson.

Phyllis worked in health care for many years and especially enjoyed her time working sub-acute at Fort Hospital and going out for lunch with her special friends, Jackie, Alice and Rose. She later worked at Briggs and Stratton until she retired.

Phyllis enjoyed spending time with her family and Jim’s large family, but what she cherished the most was time spent with her grandchildren.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, James Lange; children, Chris Daniel and Janet (Tim) Majesky; stepchildren, Sheila (Steve) Carnes, Stacie (Dan) Allard and Chad (Veronica) Lange; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Rosemary (Chester) Fleck, Laura (Harold) Durkee and Ruth Belcour.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry, Ronald, Herb and David and her grandson Alex Becker.

James would like to give a very special thank you to Rosie Fleck, Tim and Janet Majesky, Amber Ramires, Dr. Michael Eastman and Staff and Rainbow Hospice for all the assistance provided. Thank you all.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.