COTTAGE GROVE – Phyllis J. Foster, age 88, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital.

She was born on March 4, 1932, in Madison, the daughter of Milo and Alice (Schultz) Anderson.

Phyllis graduated from Madison East High School in 1950. Throughout her school years she was an avid ballerina. She was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Verne Lambrecht on April 11, 1953, at Bethel Lutheran Church. They were blessed with a daughter, Jennifer. Verne passed away at an early age. In 1971 Phyllis met and married Earl Foster. They moved to Oregon for many years and later made Stoughton their home.

Phyllis worked for Rural Mutual for many years, before continuing her career with IDS Investments for a few years. She was a lifelong member of Bethel Lutheran Church.

Phyllis was a weekly volunteer in her daughter’s classroom at Mendota Elementary School, helping children with their reading. However, her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren.

Phyllis enjoyed reading and doing crosswords, putting puzzles together even when the pieces didn’t fit, and playing Scrabble and card games. She spent hours in her beautiful flower gardens. Phyllis was a wonderful cook. She made the best Bluegill fish fry and cucumber salad and hosted many dinners with friends and family. She had an insatiable sweet tooth.

Phyllis is survived by daughter, Jennifer (Troy Halverson) Stull; grandson, Christopher (Liz) Stull; granddaughter, Ashley Stull; three closest cousins, Shirley Peterson, Joyce Utermark and Priscilla Fortier; and lifelong friend, Donna Schreiber.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Verne Lambrecht; and second husband, Earl Foster.

A private funeral service will be held with immediate family. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Phyllis’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Memorials may be gifted in Phyllis’ name to Kindred Hearts of Cottage Grove.

A special thank you to KindredHearts of Cottage Grove, especially Michelle and her staff, for the loving care they provided Phyllis. Thank you to St Marys’ Hospital for their care over the years.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

