Phyllis I. Hanson

Dodgeville – Phyllis I. Hanson, age 98, of Dodgeville, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Upland Hills Nursing & Rehab Center.

She was born on January 6, 1923 in Cicero, IL, to Leo F. and Martha R. (Bigos) Zienty. She graduated from Morton East High School in Cicero, IL and graduated from the Chicago Beauty School, where she was both student and teacher. On June 29, 1946, she married Arthur J. Hanson, Sr. at St. Leonard’s Catholic Church in Berwyn, IL. She was employed at Rinaldo’s Salon in Lake Forest until she started working at the Culligan International Water Lab. She moved to Dodgeville in 1986 after Arthur, Sr. passed away and lived with her son and daughter-in-law. Her hobbies included sewing, needlework, photography, cooking and gardening.

Phyllis is survived by her son Arthur (Denise) Hanson, Jr. of Dodgeville; her grandchildren Clint (Jennifer), Lauren, Erin (Josh) and Arthur, III; her great grandchildren Corbin, Justin, Alexis (fiancé Griffin) and Layla; her siblings Lee Arndt, Eleanor Salemi, Carl Zienty and Ken (Kathy) Zienty; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur Hanson, Sr. on December 18, 1985, her parents, her siblings.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home, where masks and social distancing is required for your duration in the funeral home.

Burial will be held in East Side Cemetery.

The service will be streamed on the Gorgen Funeral Services Facebook Page starting at 11:00 a.m.

