Phyllis Annette Strunk

PORTAGE – Phyllis A. Strunk, age 62, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 17, 2021. She was born on December 12, 1958, in Madison, the daughter of Gene and Jeanette (Hanneman) Roelke.

Phyllis was a 1976 graduate of Lodi High School. She married Jack Strunk on July 25, 1998 in Lodi. Phyllis was employed through Oscar Mayer in Madison for 18 years and lastly employed with All Stop Travel Plaza in Lodi.

Phyllis had a variety of interests but loved most spending time with her family. She was her happiest self when surrounded by the ones she loved. Phyllis was always looking forward to the next time the family would get together. You would always see her with a Pepsi by her side and you would never leave her house hungry. Phyllis will be remembered for having the kindest, most forgiving heart and loving everyone unconditionally. She was someone you would come to in need; whether it be a shoulder to cry on, an ear to listen, or someone to laugh with.

In addition to her husband Jack, Phyllis is survived by her children, Nellie (Neil) Redington, Hollie Strunk, Travis (Kayla Barrow) Hegge, Jack Strunk, Jr., Shawn Strunk, Katie Strunk, and Amy Strunk; her eight grandchildren, Hailey Duerst, Brianna Starch, Hayden Redington, Sidney Ortiz, Gage Ortiz, James Jefferson Jr., Kashton Jefferson, and Kaylem Jefferson; her mother, Jeanette Roelke; her three sisters, Juanita (Gary) Jarosinski, Cathy (Jim) Karls, and Linnea Sandlin; her four brothers, Marvin (Tammy Neumaier) Roelke, Scott (Shelley) Roelke, Doug (Anna) Roelke and Rory (Cathy) Roelke, and other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by father, Gene Roelke and her grandson, Chase Strunk.

Due to COVID-19, there will be a small immediate family service followed by a celebration of life to be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com

