Phyllis Anderson

by Obituaries

Phyllis Anderson, 86, of Boaz died Sunday, March 6, 2022, at the Richland Hospital. She was born on August 31, 1935, the daughter of Ole and Maggie (Anderson) Lisney. On October 1, 1955, Phyllis was united in marriage to Jay Anderson. She worked at Advance Transformer in Boscobel, Gold Bond Ice Cream in Richland Center, and Schoep’s Ice Cream in Madison. Phyllis loved mowing the lawn, riding snowmobiles, and driving tractors. She enjoyed word searches, the soap operas, gameshows, car racing, and football.

Phyllis is survived by two sons: Tom Anderson of Boaz,

Mark ‘Andrew’ Anderson of Boaz;

Step-grandson Deshan Shaw of Madison;

Brothers and sisters: Paul (Barb) Lisney of Madison,

Donna McCauley of Richland Center,

Mary (Mick) Conner of Richland Center,

Brothers and sisters in law:

Eugene Dieter of Rib Lake,

Marie Anderson of Richland Center,

Beverly Lisney of Sparta;

many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jay, son Rick, brothers and sisters: Leo, Kenny, Alton, Ruth and Buena.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 12:00 PM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Boaz Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 12:00 PM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.