PHOTOS: Wisconsinites don homemade masks to #stopthespread

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

Since the CDC began officially recommending that Americans cover their face while in public settings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, many Wisconsinites can be seen wearing a variety of cloth masks, many homemade. Dozens of News 3 Now viewers shared pictures of the masks they’ve been wearing.

