PHOTOS: Wildfire smoke leads to more hazy skies in Wisconsin

Courtesy of Erik in Madison

Courtesy of Erik in Madison

Courtesy of packownr@frontier.com

Courtesy of garystein2019@charter.net

Courtesy of rheller1951@yahoo.com



Courtesy of Jolene Bomkamp











As wildfire smoke from the west coast makes its way to Wisconsin, sunsets have appeared a bit more hazy throughout the state this week.

