PHOTOS: UW-Madison students prepare for 2-week quarantine at Sellery, Witte residence halls

The University of Wisconsin-Madison will put two of its residence halls in quarantine Wednesday night due to a spike in COVID-19 cases on campus. Starting at 10 p.m., the Sellery and Witte dorms will be quarantined for the next two weeks. The decision comes after several positive test results were confirmed in each dorm.

