PHOTOS: Trucker convoy moves through Wisconsin
Demonstrators watch as a trucker convoy moves though Oakdale, Wisconsin on March 4, 2022. Courtesy: WisDOT.
A person waves a flag as a trucker convoy moves though Oakdale, Wisconsin on March 4, 2022. Courtesy: WKBT-TV.
Demonstrators watch as a trucker convoy moves though Oakdale, Wisconsin on March 4, 2022. Courtesy: WKBT-TV.
Demonstrators watch as a trucker convoy moves though Oakdale, Wisconsin on March 4, 2022. Courtesy: WKBT-TV.
Demonstrators watch as a trucker convoy moves though Oakdale, Wisconsin on March 4, 2022. Courtesy: WKBT-TV.
A person hands out flags as a trucker convoy moves though Oakdale, Wisconsin on March 4, 2022. Courtesy: WKBT-TV.
Demonstrators watch as a trucker convoy moves though Oakdale, Wisconsin on March 4, 2022. Courtesy: WKBT-TV.
Demonstrators watch as a trucker convoy moves though Oakdale, Wisconsin on March 4, 2022. Courtesy: WKBT-TV.
OAKDALE, Wis. — Truckers taking part in the Freedom Convoy passed through parts of western Wisconsin Friday and are expected to pass through the Madison area on Saturday.
Law enforcement officials said two separate groups of truckers were set to merge Friday afternoon near Oakdale.
