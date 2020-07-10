Photos: Storms leave thousands without power, cause damage throughout southern Wisconsin

Logan Rude

SAUK CITY, Wis. — Strong storms swept through southern Wisconsin on Thursday downing trees and power lines, causing thousands of people to lose power.

Alliant Energy and Madison Gas & Electric both reported power outages that have impacted thousands of people throughout southern Wisconsin.

According to Alliant Energy’s power outage map, nearly 2,700 people in southern Wisconsin and eastern Iowa were without power as of 7:30 p.m. The Delavan, Janesville, Sauk City and Mazomanie areas were hit especially hard. Any Aliiant Energy customers without power can report an outage on the energy provider’s power outage web page.

Nearly 600 customers in the Madison area are without power due to the storms, according to MG&E’s outage map. MG&E customers without power should call 608-252-7111 for help.

