PHOTOS: Semi crashes through home Friday morning

by Jaymes Langrehr

A semi crashed through a home in Belleville at about 7 a.m. Friday morning, sending the semi driver to the hospital. The Belleville Fire Department is continuing to investigate the crash, but photos and video from the scene show the extent of the damage.

No injuries have been reported for anyone inside the home.

