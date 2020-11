PHOTOS: Rare pine stolen from UW Arboretum

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

























MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin Madison Police Department is investigating after a rare tree was stolen from the UW Arboretum last week.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.