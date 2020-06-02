PHOTOS: Protesters shut down John Nolen Drive in Madison Monday
The protest Monday kicked of a week of action.
On Monday, for the third day, people in Madison gathered to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.
The protest started at 12 p.m. with a press conference with Freedom Inc., Urban Triage and Party for Socialism and Liberation – Madison at the downtown Madison Police Department. Afterwards the group launched the week of action, which was in alignment with the National Week of Action organized by The Movement for Black Lives.
Protesters were asking for community control over police, putting a stop to racist police terror and defunding the police.
The group marched down John Nolen Drive, ultimately blocking the intersection of John Nolen Drive and North Shore Drive for approximately five hours.
Beth Skogen, who took all of the photos, said it was a peaceful protest with dancing, pizza from Ian’s Pizza, ramen and rice bowls from Morris Ramen and tons of water bottles.
Protests against police violence continue Tuesday for the fourth consecutive day.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY MADISON MAGAZINE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.