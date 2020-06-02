PHOTOS: Protesters shut down John Nolen Drive in Madison Monday

The protest Monday kicked of a week of action.

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

Protesters gathered on John Nolen Drive Monday. Photo by Beth Skogen

A woman wears a mask that says "I can't breathe," George Floyd's final words. Beth Skogen

Beth Skogen said people linked arms to form a barricade around the black protesters as a drill in case police officers showed up. Beth Skogen

People broke out dancing during the protest. Beth Skogen

Signs read "No justice. No Peace. No Racist police.", "Justice 4 Floyd" and "#BLM." Beth Skogen



Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway joined the protesters and answered some questions. Beth Skogen

Beth Skogen

Individuals chant and listen to speakers during protests on John Nolen Drive. Beth Skogen

Beth Skogen

Protesters walked to the Dane County Courthouse from John Nolen Drive. Beth Skogen



Beth Skogen

Beth Skogen

Protesters with signs linked arm in arm in a barricade. Beth Skogen

Protesters linked arm in arm to form a barricade. Beth Skogen





























On Monday, for the third day, people in Madison gathered to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer.

The protest started at 12 p.m. with a press conference with Freedom Inc., Urban Triage and Party for Socialism and Liberation – Madison at the downtown Madison Police Department. Afterwards the group launched the week of action, which was in alignment with the National Week of Action organized by The Movement for Black Lives.

Protesters were asking for community control over police, putting a stop to racist police terror and defunding the police.

The group marched down John Nolen Drive, ultimately blocking the intersection of John Nolen Drive and North Shore Drive for approximately five hours.

Beth Skogen, who took all of the photos, said it was a peaceful protest with dancing, pizza from Ian’s Pizza, ramen and rice bowls from Morris Ramen and tons of water bottles.

Protests against police violence continue Tuesday for the fourth consecutive day.

