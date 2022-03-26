PHOTOS: Madison police investigate ‘suspicious object’ on McKee Rd.
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are asking people to stay away from the area of McKee Road near Maple Grove Drive Friday night as they investigate a suspicious object.
Police were called to the scene shortly after 7 p.m. Friday, and were still at the scene hours later.
MPD officials have not released any additional information about the nature of the item or the investigation.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more details become available.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.